Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2790652https://zeenews.india.com/people/kareena-kapoor-khan-wishes-akshay-kumar-a-happy-birthday-with-a-heartwarming-photo-2790652.html
NewsLifestylePeople
KAREENA KAPOOR KHAN

Kareena Kapoor Khan Wishes Akshay Kumar A Happy Birthday With A Heartwarming Photo

 As Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar celebrates his birthday, warm wishes have been pouring in from fans and friends alike.

|Last Updated: Sep 09, 2024, 06:21 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Kareena Kapoor Khan Wishes Akshay Kumar A Happy Birthday With A Heartwarming Photo (Image: @kareenakapoorkhan/Instagram)

Mumbai: As Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar celebrates his birthday, warm wishes have been pouring in from fans and friends alike.

Among those who wished him was Kareena Kapoor, his co-star from several films, including Good Newz.

Kareena took to Instagram Stories to share an adorable birthday message for Akshay.

In her Instagram Stories, Kareena posted a sweet picture of the two of them looking at each other, a scene that appears to be from their film Good Newz.
Along with the picture, she wrote, "Happy birthday dearest Akki.. love you lots."

On the occasion of his 57th birthday on Monday, the team of 'Kannappa' sent best wishes to him and also shared a captivating poster of his character.

The actor will be eassying the role of Lord Shiva in the Telugu film, which features Vishnu Manchu in the lead role.

Earlier on Monday, Akshay also announced his new film 'Bhooth Bangla' with ace director Priyadarshan.

The film marks the on-screen union of Akshay and Priyadarshan after 14 years. The two have earlier worked on projects such as 'Hera Pheri', 'Garam Masala', 'Bhagam Bhag' and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa'

Akshay also unveiled the film's motion poster in which he is seen drinking milk while a black cat sits on his shoulder. This particular announcement left cinephiles excited.

The film is expected to be released in 2025, with shooting set to begin soon. Ektaa R Kapoor is producing 'Bhooth Bangla' under the banner of Balaji Telefilms Ltd. Faara Sheikh and Vedant Baali have also come on the board as producers.

Meanwhile, Akshay is being lauded for his special cameo in 'Stree 2', which hit the theatres on August 15. He was also recently seen in 'Khel Khel Mein'. Mudassar Aziz directed it.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vipul D Shah, Ashwin Varde, Rajesh Bahl, Shashikant Sinha and Ajay Rai, Khel Khel Mein offers a rollercoaster ride of emotions that transcends the ordinary.
The film also stars Ammy Virk, Vaani Kapoor, Aditya Seal, Pragya Jaiswal, and Fardeen Khan.

In the coming months, Akshay will also be seen in Rohit Shetty's cop drama 'Singham Again', which also features Deepika Padukone, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Tiger Shroff. The film will hit the theatres this Diwali.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Omar Abdullah Remarks on Afzal Guru's Execution Stir Controversy in Kashmir
DNA Video
DNA: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Visits Gorakhpur, Shows Strong Bond with CM Yogi
DNA Video
DNA: Bulldozer Action in Assam Destroys Illegal Encroachments in Kamrup
DNA Video
DNA: Man-Eating Wolves Terrorize Bahraich, Forest Department Fails to Capture Them
DNA Video
DNA: Kuki Terrorists in Manipur Launch Rocket Attacks on Meitei Villages, Similar to Hamas
DNA Video
DNA: Bihar hospital worth Rs 5 crores 'occupied by ghosts'!
DNA Video
DNA: J&K Election - Who is Daisy Raina contesting from Pulwana?
DNA Video
DNA: RJD instructs workers to avoid wearing 'Gamchha'
DNA Video
DNA: Amit Shah releases BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' for J&K elections
DNA Video
SEBI Officials Protest Against Chief Madhabi Puri Buch, Letter Reveals Shocking Details