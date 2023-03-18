topStoriesenglish2584913
Kareena Kapoor's Lookalike Recreates Her Jab We Met Avatar, Sends Social Media Into Frenzy - Watch

Kareena Kapoor's Doppelganger, Lookalike Video: Check out her famous videos where she has recreated Kareena Kapoor's look.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Mar 18, 2023, 08:45 AM IST

New Delhi: Social media influencer and digital creator Asmita Gupta's recreation of Kareena Kapoor Khan's various looks from her movie including Jab We Met and Bajrangi Bhaijaan has floored netizens. Right from her make-up technique to dialogue delivery - the girl has worked hard on looking like a spitting image of Bebo. 

The Instagram user has 145K followers already and regularly shares videos, Reels and picture posts. Check out her famous videos where she has recreated Kareena Kapoor's avatar: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ASMITA (@asmita.guptaa)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ASMITA (@asmita.guptaa)

Well, this is not the first time that a celebrity's doppelganger has been found on the internet. Earlier, model Alina Rai, who is famous for her striking looks and similarity with top actress Katrina Kaif managed to amass a huge fan following online. She first hogged attention on TikTok for her videos and fans pointed out her being Kat's doppelganger. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ASMITA (@asmita.guptaa)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ASMITA (@asmita.guptaa)

And prior to her, netizens also found a digital content creator named Aashita Singh whose uncanny resemblance to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made her videos viral. 

Coming back to Kareena, she is at present enjoying her family vacation in South Africa and has been sharing beautiful pictures. 

On the work front, Bebo has The Devotion of Suspect X and The Buckingham Murders lined up for release this year. She also will be filming for The Crew alongside actors Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh.

