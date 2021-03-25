Kareena Kapoor Khan's pout in this latest pic post is unmissable, actress waits for 'weekend'

New Delhi: Just like us mortals, even celebrity Kareena Kapoor Khan is waiting for the weekend. She recently dropped the picture post on Instagram, looking super stunning flaunting her perfect pout.

Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote in the caption: On Wednesdays, we wait for the weekend

Recently, the actress was papped on her way from the shooting area and to maintain social distancing amid the COVID-19 scare asked the paps to move back. She has resumed work after the delivery of her second child with hubby Saif Ali Khan.

Bebo and Saif Ali Khan were blessed with a baby boy on February 21, 2021. Their fans and well-wishers thronged social media to extend their congratulatory messages.

Chhote Nawab Saif Ali Khan and begum Kareena Kapoor Khan tied the knot on October 16, 2012. The duo became proud parents to Taimur Ali Khan on December 20, 2016, and welcomed their second son on February 21, 2021.