KAREENA KAPOOR KHAN

Kareena Kapoor’s Old, Unseen Pictures From ‘3 Idiots’ Look Test Go Viral On The Internet

Kareena Kapoor's unseen pictures from the look test for Rajkumar Hirani's '3 Idiots' has gone viral on social media. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 27, 2023, 10:57 AM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Rajkumar Hirani’s ‘3 Idiots’ was truly a masterpiece. From the unbreakable bond shared by Rancho, Farhan and Raju to starting conversations around pressure faced by students, ‘3 Idiots’ is a film that we all will remember. However, it was Kareena Kapoor’s character Pia which served as an anchor for the three male leads and played an important role in the journey.  

In the film, Kareena outshined her potential as an actress in several films despite less screen time. `3 Idiots` is proof of that. She may have less screen time in `3 Idiots` but her performance as a medical student is one of her most appealing acts. Recalling Kareena`s brilliant act, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, producer of `3 Idiots`, took to Instagram and dropped Kareena`s photos from her look test for the film. In the first image, Kareena looks extremely beautiful in a blue kurta. The image shows Kareena in a saree. This picture shows a glimpse of Kareena as a college student. Kareena looks cute in a bob haircut. Here, she is seen wearing an orange T-shirt and sporting a helmet. This look was kept in the film. 

Fans were quite excited to see Kareena’s old looks and shared their love for her in the comments section. “Thank you guys for sharing some of unseen , pia is always a special,” a user commented. “We fans hope bebo gets repeated by you guys for a film soon,” added another user.  

See the pictures here

Revolving around the Indian education system, the 2009 film starred Aamir Khan as the quirky Ranchhoddas Shamaldas Chanchad, who aims to prove that one needs to chase excellence, and success will follow. He locks horns with the ruthlessly competitive dean of his engineering college, Viru Sahastrabudhe played by actor Boman Irani. Rajkumar Hirani`s directorial also starred Sharman Joshi and R Madhavan in the lead roles.  

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be seen in Rhea Kapoor`s `The Crew`, which also stars Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh and Tabu. She also has Sujoy Ghosh`s next thriller film which is based on the book ‘The Devotion of Suspect X’. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat.   

(With Agency Inputs)

