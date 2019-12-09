Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan redefine romance in these pictures from Ranthambore

New Delhi: The blue-blooded couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor are on a royal escapade. After spending days in their Pataudi Palace, the couple is currently holidaying in Ranthambore along with their munchkin Taimur Ali Khan. The Pataudis celebrated Sharmila Tagore's 75th birthday in their palace. They were also joined by Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu.

Kareena's manager Poonam Damania recently shared some unseen pictures of the couple from Ranthambore and they are truly a sight to behold. In the pictures, both Kareena and Saif are seen ardently looking at each other. Dressed in a beige sweater, high ponytail and hoops, Kareena looks drop-dead gorgeous while Saifu looks his regal best in a beige blazer.

On the work front, Kareena's film Good Newwz alongside Akshay Kumar is all set for a release. Apart from this, Bebo has Takht, Angrezi Medium in her pipeline.

Meanwhile, Saif was last seen Laal Kaptaan, that failed to weave magic at the Box Office. He will be next seen in Tanhaji alongside Ajay Devgn, Jawaani Janeman and Bhoot Police in the pipeline.