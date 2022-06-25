NewsLifestylePeople
HAPPY BIRTHDAY KARISMA KAPOOR

Kareena Kapoor wishes Karisma with cute throwback pic on her birthday, calls her 'pride of our family'

Kareena Kapoor who is currently in UK with hubby Saif Ali Khan and kids on vacation has now shared a throwback picture of her elder sister Karisma, which has gone viral on social media. 

 

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 25, 2022, 10:35 AM IST

NEW DELHI: As Karisma Kapoor turns 48 today, her sister Kareena Kapoor has penned a heartfelt post for her elder sister and also shared her favourite picture from their childhood diaries. 

Kareena who is currently in UK with her family on Saturday shared a picture of Lolo which has gone viral on social media. 

 

Sharing the monochromatic picture, she wrote, "To the pride of our family …This is my most favourite picture of you 
Aaj Sab bolo
Happy birthday to our LoLo..
#just the best sister ever…
@therealkarismakapoor.."

In the throwback picture of Karisma, the little toddler has all smiles for the camera as she poses like a pro. 

For the unversed, Karisma shot to fame with films like - Raja Hindustani, Dil To Pagal Hai, Raja Babu, Hum Saath - Saath Hain, and Coolie No. 1 among others. 

happy birthday karisma kapoorKarisma Kapoor turns 48Kareena KapoorBollywood actorsbirthday postChildhood pic

