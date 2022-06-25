NEW DELHI: As Karisma Kapoor turns 48 today, her sister Kareena Kapoor has penned a heartfelt post for her elder sister and also shared her favourite picture from their childhood diaries.

Kareena who is currently in UK with her family on Saturday shared a picture of Lolo which has gone viral on social media.

Sharing the monochromatic picture, she wrote, "To the pride of our family …This is my most favourite picture of you

Aaj Sab bolo

Happy birthday to our LoLo..

#just the best sister ever…

@therealkarismakapoor.."

In the throwback picture of Karisma, the little toddler has all smiles for the camera as she poses like a pro.

For the unversed, Karisma shot to fame with films like - Raja Hindustani, Dil To Pagal Hai, Raja Babu, Hum Saath - Saath Hain, and Coolie No. 1 among others.