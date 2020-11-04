हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Deepika Padukone

Karishma Prakash resigns from KWAN: 'She has nothing to do with Deepika Padukone now'

Karishma Prakash tendered her resignation on October 21. She has been summoned by the NCB in a drugs case.

Karishma Prakash resigns from KWAN: &#039;She has nothing to do with Deepika Padukone now&#039;

Mumbai: Publicist Karishma Prakash has resigned and no longer represents Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone.

Since yesterday, there were rumours that Karishma has resigned from KWAN Talent Management Company. On Wednesday, the company issued an official statement to confirm the development.

"Karishma Prakash tendered her resignation on 21st of October with immediate effect and it was accepted. She now has nothing to do with KWAN or with any of the artists that the agency represents, including Deepika Padukone. The ongoing investigations are on Karishma Prakash as an individual. We would request media houses and reporters to incorporate this fact while reporting on this issue," said Vijay Subramaniam, co-founder and CEO of KWAN, in the official statement.

A few days ago, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had again issued a summon to Deepika's former manager Karishma in a drugs-related case in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Karishma was said to be untraceable.

Earlier, Deepika and Karishma had appeared before the NCB once for questioning.

Besides Deepika, the NCB has also questioned Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan in connection with a drugs-related case in the Sushant death probe. The NCB has also seized the phones of the three actors and sent them to the forensic department.

The drug law enforcement agency had registered a case on the request of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) after some alleged chats discussing drugs came to fore in August.

Sushant was found dead in his flat on June 14. Besides NCB, the CBI and ED are probing the death of the actor.

Tags:
Deepika Padukonekarishma prakashKWAN Talent Managementbollywood drugs probe
Next
Story

Ek thi sherni...: Kangana Ranaut reacts to Javed Akhtar's defamation case against her
  • 83,13,876Confirmed
  • 1,23,611Deaths

Full coverage

  • 4,60,71,886Confirmed
  • 11,95,418Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT16M25S

US Election 2020: Trump accused of rigging the election, said "will go to Supreme Court"