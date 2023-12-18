Karishma Tanna Sizzles In Her Star-Studded Pre-Birthday Bash, Pics Inside

New Delhi: Bollywood's beloved Karishma Tanna recently hosted a pre-birthday bash at a fine-dining restaurant in the heart of Mumbai's celeb hotspot, Bandra. The stage was set for an unforgettable evening as the actress, who is set to celebrate her birthday on the 21st of December, brought together a star-studded guest list from the industry.

The chosen venue became the perfect backdrop for Karishma's celebration, hosting industry friends who turned out in style. Among the A-list attendees were Khushi Kapoor, Chunky Pandey and wife Bhavna, Sonal Chauhan, Siddhanth Chaturvedi, Nupur Sanon, Sussanne Khan, Jackie Shroff, and many more.

Karishma stole the spotlight with her high-fashion ensemble—a Balenciaga dress that defined glamour. The white satin dress adorned with the iconic fashion house's logo showcased Karishma's flair for style. The outfit was elegantly cinched with a black belt and paired with chic black boots, creating a sophisticated yet edgy look that perfectly captured the essence of a fashion diva ready to welcome her birthday in full swing.

As the clock ticks closer to Karishma's birthday on the 21st of December, we can't help but anticipate what more this Bollywood fashionista has in store for her fans.