Karishma Tanna Turns Businesswoman, Invests In The Fitness Industry - Deets Inside

New Delhi: Karishma Tanna impressed all with her performance in 'Scoop'. With the start of 2023, it is time for some new beginnings for Karishma Tanna in 2024. Yes, the actress has now ventured into becoming a businesswoman. Karishma along with her husband Varun Bangera has invested in new-age fitness equipment. The first gym for this is being set up at Bandra, Mumbai.

Joining forces as a power couple, Karishma and Varun have chosen the fitness industry for their business. Talking about the same, Karishma says, "I am very excited as I am nervous when I announce this. But yes, Varun and I have ventured into a fitness-related business. It is around this new age training concept called E.M.S Training by TC1. This concept is being adapted globally and has shown incredible results in a short span of time. We are very glad to bring this concept to India as our very first business venture."

Karishma will also continue with her career in the Entertainment arena. She will be announcing her next acting project soon.

Karishma, prior to 'Scoop' gained fame for her stint in 'Bigg Boss 8'. She was the first runner-up. She first came into the limelight with Balaji Telefilms' soap opera on Star Plus, 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' and was known for her fun character, Indu in the show.

In September 2013, Karishma tasted her first commercial Bollywood success with her third film, 'Grand Masti.'

In 2020, she competed in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 and was crowned the champion.