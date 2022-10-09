NewsLifestylePeople
KARISMA KAPOOR

Karisma Kapoor dances and jumps with joy, as she enjoys the 'October Rain'-Watch 

On the work front, Karisma is all set to come up with Brown, a project directed by 'Delhi Belly' famed director Abhinay Deo.

Edited By:  Utkarsh Mishra|Last Updated: Oct 09, 2022, 12:46 PM IST|Source: ANI
  • Actor Karisma Kapoor posted a video on her social media account
  • In the video she could be seen dancing and jumping in rain
  • She will be next seen in detective drama 'Brown'

Trending Photos

Karisma Kapoor dances and jumps with joy, as she enjoys the 'October Rain'-Watch 

Mumbai: Actor Karisma Kapoor is undoubtedly a rain lover. On Friday, she posted a cute video in which she could be seen dancing and jumping in the rain just like a kid."Oh saawan raja,kaha se aaye tum?#OctoberRain #Moonsoon #Dtph," she captioned the post.

To make her video more appealing, she chose to add her rain song `koi ladki hai` from `Dil Toh Pagal Hai` to the video. Karisma`s video has garnered many likes and comments."How cute," a social media user commented."You impart positivity," another one wrote.

Here is the video shared by the actress:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karisma Kapoor (@therealkarismakapoor)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karisma is all set to come up with Brown, a project directed by Abhinay Deo of Delhi Belly fame. Talking more about the project, Karisma, who will be seen playing the central character of a detective, said, "Brown is the kind of storytelling that is not just exciting but also challenging for any actor and that is exactly what attracted me to take the part up. Playing a fiercely strong character in an intriguing story like this will be very interesting. I can`t wait to begin shooting."

According to Abhinay Deo, "`Brown` is an extremely well-crafted story that gives me a chance to delve deeper into the human psyche and relationships. It is a study of characters in a way that hasn`t been seen often before."

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; October 8, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Eyes to detect possibility of heart attack
DNA Video
DNA: Distance from gadgets can make families happy!
DNA Video
DNA: Zee News' train journey in the bastion of Naxalites
DNA Video
DNA: China...where Islam is really in danger!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Who is behind the ruckus in Bidar?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 07, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive evidence of temple buried under Shahi Idgah
DNA Video
DNA: Child care center becomes a crematorium in Thailand!
DNA Video
DNA: Beware...Your children's health is at risk