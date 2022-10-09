Mumbai: Actor Karisma Kapoor is undoubtedly a rain lover. On Friday, she posted a cute video in which she could be seen dancing and jumping in the rain just like a kid."Oh saawan raja,kaha se aaye tum?#OctoberRain #Moonsoon #Dtph," she captioned the post.

To make her video more appealing, she chose to add her rain song `koi ladki hai` from `Dil Toh Pagal Hai` to the video. Karisma`s video has garnered many likes and comments."How cute," a social media user commented."You impart positivity," another one wrote.

Here is the video shared by the actress:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karisma is all set to come up with Brown, a project directed by Abhinay Deo of Delhi Belly fame. Talking more about the project, Karisma, who will be seen playing the central character of a detective, said, "Brown is the kind of storytelling that is not just exciting but also challenging for any actor and that is exactly what attracted me to take the part up. Playing a fiercely strong character in an intriguing story like this will be very interesting. I can`t wait to begin shooting."

According to Abhinay Deo, "`Brown` is an extremely well-crafted story that gives me a chance to delve deeper into the human psyche and relationships. It is a study of characters in a way that hasn`t been seen often before."