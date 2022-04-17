हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor is thrilled as ‘kaleera’ falls on her at Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding, Riddhima Kapoor cheers: PICS

Karisma Kapoor took to Instagram and shared that she was the lucky lady at Alia Bhatt's 'kaleera' ceremony.

Karisma Kapoor is thrilled as ‘kaleera’ falls on her at Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding, Riddhima Kapoor cheers: PICS

New Delhi: As photos from Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s intimate wedding keep surfacing online, we continue to enjoy new moments from their D-Day. Ranbir’s cousin Karisma Kapoor shared new photos from the event. In the pictures we see Alia Bhatt’s ‘kaleera’ falling on Karisma, making her immensely happy. In Punjabi tradition, ‘kaleera’ is tied on to bride’s bangles for good luck and after she gets married she drops it among her single female friends. The one who catches it is said to be next in line to get married.

In the first photo shared by Karisma, she can be seen smiling and holding the ‘kaleera’ with composure. The second photo is from the exact time she caught the kaleera and her happiness knows no bounds. Ranbir’s sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahani can be seen cheering for Karisma whereas Alia’s bestfriend Anushka Ranjan cutely pout’s as she is unable to catch ‘kaleera’.

Karisma captioned the pictures, “Instagram VS Reality The Kaleera fell on me guys”. She also used hashtags ‘couldI be more excited’ and ‘mere bhai ki shaadi’.

Riddhima Kapoor commented on her post, “Best” with multiple red heart emojis.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot in the latter's Bandra residence Vastu on April 14th in the presence of family and close friends. Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Soni Razdan, Mahesh Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt, Akanksha Ranjan, Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Navya Naveli Nanda attended the wedding among others.

The theme for Ranbir and Alia’s wedding was ‘white and gold’. Alia wore a beautiful white organza Sabyasachi saree with gold work on it for her wedding. Ranbir co-ordinated with her and wore a watching white Sabyasachi sherwani set with safa.

Earlier, Karisma shared a photo of herself standing with the bride and groom and captioned her post, “Congratulations to this gorgeous couple  wish you both a lifetime of happiness and more #familylove #merebhaikishaadihai”.

On Saturday evening, Ranbir and Alia hosted a post wedding celebration for their industry friends that was attended by Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Karan Johar, among others.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Karisma Kapoorkarishma kapoorRanbir Kapoor weddingAlia Bhatt weddingRanbir KapoorAlia Bhatt
Next
Story

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding reception: Sister Shaheen, mom Soni Razdan arrive at venue, see pic

Must Watch

PT5M1S

Pakistan Political Crisis: Watch Inside Story of the Pakistan assembly