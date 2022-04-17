New Delhi: As photos from Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s intimate wedding keep surfacing online, we continue to enjoy new moments from their D-Day. Ranbir’s cousin Karisma Kapoor shared new photos from the event. In the pictures we see Alia Bhatt’s ‘kaleera’ falling on Karisma, making her immensely happy. In Punjabi tradition, ‘kaleera’ is tied on to bride’s bangles for good luck and after she gets married she drops it among her single female friends. The one who catches it is said to be next in line to get married.

In the first photo shared by Karisma, she can be seen smiling and holding the ‘kaleera’ with composure. The second photo is from the exact time she caught the kaleera and her happiness knows no bounds. Ranbir’s sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahani can be seen cheering for Karisma whereas Alia’s bestfriend Anushka Ranjan cutely pout’s as she is unable to catch ‘kaleera’.

Karisma captioned the pictures, “Instagram VS Reality The Kaleera fell on me guys”. She also used hashtags ‘couldI be more excited’ and ‘mere bhai ki shaadi’.

Riddhima Kapoor commented on her post, “Best” with multiple red heart emojis.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot in the latter's Bandra residence Vastu on April 14th in the presence of family and close friends. Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Soni Razdan, Mahesh Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt, Akanksha Ranjan, Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Navya Naveli Nanda attended the wedding among others.

The theme for Ranbir and Alia’s wedding was ‘white and gold’. Alia wore a beautiful white organza Sabyasachi saree with gold work on it for her wedding. Ranbir co-ordinated with her and wore a watching white Sabyasachi sherwani set with safa.

Earlier, Karisma shared a photo of herself standing with the bride and groom and captioned her post, “Congratulations to this gorgeous couple wish you both a lifetime of happiness and more #familylove #merebhaikishaadihai”.

On Saturday evening, Ranbir and Alia hosted a post wedding celebration for their industry friends that was attended by Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Karan Johar, among others.