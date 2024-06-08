New Delhi: Joyful Moment! Amidst the bustling promotions of his upcoming movie "Chandu Champion," Kartik Aaryan continues to captivate hearts nationwide. With a massive fan following, particularly among female admirers, the heartthrob's presence is always eagerly anticipated.

Recently, a touching moment unfolded when Kartik bestowed his autograph upon a young girl, moving her to tears—a testament to his enduring popularity and genuine connections with his fans.

Additionally, Kartik is preparing for the highly anticipated release of "Chandu Champion," touted as the biggest release of the year. His fans are anxiously anticipating his portrayal in an entirely new avatar, as evidenced by his striking transformation for the film, clearly showcased in both the trailer and the songs.

Scheduled for release on June 14, 2024, "Chandu Champion" is a collaborative effort between producers Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan. Directed by Kabir Khan, this cinematic venture is poised to make a lasting impression on audiences globally, promising an unforgettable experience.