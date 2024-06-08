Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2756093
NewsLifestylePeople
KARTIK AARYAN

Kartik Aaryan Brightens A Fan's Day With A Heartfelt Autograph! - Watch

Scheduled for release on June 14, 2024, "Chandu Champion" is a collaborative effort between producers Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan.

|Last Updated: Jun 08, 2024, 05:36 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Kartik Aaryan Brightens A Fan's Day With A Heartfelt Autograph! - Watch Kartik Aaryan with His Female Fan (Image : @spicesocial/Instagram )

New Delhi: Joyful Moment! Amidst the bustling promotions of his upcoming movie "Chandu Champion," Kartik Aaryan continues to captivate hearts nationwide. With a massive fan following, particularly among female admirers, the heartthrob's presence is always eagerly anticipated.

Recently, a touching moment unfolded when Kartik bestowed his autograph upon a young girl, moving her to tears—a testament to his enduring popularity and genuine connections with his fans.

Kartik has made the day for his female fan. A wholesome moment was captured when the actor was seen giving an autograph to a female fan, and she couldn't control her happiness, which brought tears to her eyes. This was indeed a moment that made Kartik's female fan feel extra special today.

Have A Look At The Post: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Spice (@spicesocial)

Additionally, Kartik is preparing for the highly anticipated release of "Chandu Champion," touted as the biggest release of the year. His fans are anxiously anticipating his portrayal in an entirely new avatar, as evidenced by his striking transformation for the film, clearly showcased in both the trailer and the songs.

Scheduled for release on June 14, 2024, "Chandu Champion" is a collaborative effort between producers Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan. Directed by Kabir Khan, this cinematic venture is poised to make a lasting impression on audiences globally, promising an unforgettable experience.

 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Will PM Modi accept demands of Nitish Kumar?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Modi plan' to save NDA!
DNA Video
DNA: Big revelation on NEET results
DNA Video
DNA: Is something big going to happen in UP?
DNA Video
DNA: Why are Hindus leaving Bengal after elections?
DNA Video
DNA: What are the demands of Naidu and Nitish for supporting BJP?
DNA Video
DNA: Know about Modi 3.0 schedule!
DNA Video
DNA: 'INDIA Alliance to continue to fight..', says Kharge
DNA Video
DNA: What Naidu and Nitish want in exchange for supporting BJP?
DNA Video
DNA: Sanjay Raut made a big claim before Modi's oath