Kartik Aaryan charged Rs 20 crore for 10-day shoot, check how much he earned for his debut film

New Delhi: Kartik Aaryan is all set to win hearts with his upcoming release 'Shehzada.' Prior to this, the actor had an exciting year after his film 'Bhool Bhulaiya 2' emerged as a blockbuster. He also received a lot of love for his OTT release 'Freddy.' Recently, he appeared on Rajat Sharma's 'Aap Ki Adalat' and revealed many unknown anecdotes. One that created the most buzz was that he only got Rs 1.25 lakh for his debut film 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' and is now earning Rs 20 crore for a 10-day shoot!

On the show, it was pointed out that Kartik has become 'so obsessed' with himself that after earning 'sava lakh (Rs 1.25 lakh)' in his first film (Pyaar Ka Punchnama), is now asking for Rs 20 crore. To this, Kartik meekly replied, "Woh to dus din ke hain (This was for 10 days)."

To this, the journalist clarified that, "No, you are not joking. For the film you shot during the Covid-19 pandemic in 10 days, you took ₹20 crore."

Following this, Kartik justified his fee and explained, "Sir yeh kiya tha corona ke time pe, par kya mein aise dicuss kar sakta hoon apni fees, mujhe nahi pata. Par haan woh ek film (Dhamaka) aise bani aur dus din ka shoot tha uska. Woh mera remuneration tha aur main dus din mein kya, bees din mein paise double kar deta hoon apne producers ke, toh banta hai (Yes, during the Covid-19 pandemic I had shot for the film for 10 days and that was my remuneration. I make my producers earn double the money in 20 days, so I think I deserve what I am paid)."

The actor also stated, "I have always seen myself as no. 1, slowly people are also getting to know that and are seeing me like that. But the audience's love is what matters the most to me. I am desperate for their love and only for that am I obsessed with myself and want to give hit films… there's only one Shehzada (prince) in the film industry."

On the work front, Kartik is currently gearing up for the release of 'Shehzada' co-starring Kriti Sanon in the lead. The film is all set to hit the theatres on February 10, 2023. The actor also has Hansal Mehta's 'Captain India', 'SatyaPrem Ki Katha', 'Aashiqui 3' and 'Hera Pheri 3' in his pipeline.