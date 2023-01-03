Kartik Aaryan dined with Prateek Kuhad’s ex-girlfriend Niharika Thakur in London? Eagle-eyed netizens spot this!

Mumbai: Kartik Aaryan is currently holidaying in London and so is Sara Ali Khan. But that`s not what netizens are surprised about! Kartik reportedly dined with singer Prateek Kuhad`s rumoured ex-girlfriend Niharika Thakur at a restaurant in London and the netizens have already started linking them.

On Sunday, Niharika took to Instagram to share a photo of the food she ordered at Claridges, London and netizens noticed that Kartik uploaded a photo of the same food spread from a different angle on his Instagram story.

See Niharika Thakur's Instagram story

See Kartik Aaryan's Instagram story

Reddit users confirmed that it was, indeed, Niharika who was having scones and tea with Kartik. A Reddit user shared the two photos on the platform with the caption, "Kartik Aaryan in London with Niharika Thakur." A Reddit user commented, "All I learnt is Kartik is really bad at taking food pics," while another one wrote, "Wait...dint Sara also update from the same location? I think yes."

Niharika is a doctor by profession and was earlier dating singer Prateek Kuhad. Kartik on the other hand has been linked with Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, and Hrithik Roshan`s niece Pashmina Roshan earlier.

On the work front, Kartik gave two blockbuster hits in the year 2022, a horror comedy film `Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2`, which minted over Rs 200 crores at the box office and a romantic thriller `Freddy` which did exceptionally well on the OTT platform. He will be next seen in director Rohit Dhawan`s upcoming masala entertainer film `Shehzada` opposite Kriti Sanon which is all set to hit the theatres on February 10, 2023. He also has director Kabir Khan`s next untitled film, Hansal Mehta`s next `Captain India` and a romantic musical `Satyaprem Ki Katha`, which marks his second collaboration with Kiara Advani after their blockbuster hit `Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2`.