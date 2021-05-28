Kartik Aaryan exits from Shah Rukh Khan-backed Goodbye Freddy, trends high on Twitter!

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has been trending high on social media and the reason seems a rather strange one. After his shocking exit from Karan Johar's 'Dostana 2', now reports of him leaving Goodbye Freddy, backed by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies have surfaced online.

According to Times of India report, Kartik Aaryan has voluntarily made an exit from SRK's production and has even returned the signing amount. The actor's creative differences related to the script reportedly led to the final exit of the star from this venture.

The film is being helmed by Ajay Bahl. The actor apparently had reservations regarding the casting of the female lead, as he felt Katrina Kaif would look older to him.

Red Chillies is yet to confirm the news and has not given out any official statement.

Earlier, Kartik Aaryan was replaced in KJo's 'Dostana 2'. The film was announced in 2019 by Karan Johar. The film stars Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role with newbie Laksh Lalwani along with Kartik.

The romantic comedy film is directed by Collin D'Cunha and produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta under Dharma Productions. It is a sequel to the 2008 release 'Dostana' co-starring Priyanka Chopra, Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham.

Kartik Aaryan maintained a stoic silence on the matter and didn't talk about his unceremonious exit.