Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2750355
NewsLifestylePeople
KARTIK AARYAN

Kartik Aaryan Heads To Gwalior With Kabir Khan For 'Chandu Champion' Trailer Launch

Actor Kartik Aaryan was seen at the Mumbai airport on Saturday morning, leaving for his hometown, Gwalior.

|Last Updated: May 18, 2024, 01:34 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Kartik Aaryan Heads To Gwalior With Kabir Khan For 'Chandu Champion' Trailer Launch (Image : @kabirkhan/Instagram )

New Delhi: The actor is flying to his native town for the trailer launch of his upcoming film, 'Chandu Champion'.

Kartik was seen along with director Kabir Khan, who has directed 'Chandu Champion'.

Kabir took to the Stories section of his Instagram and shared a picture with Kartik from the tarmac.

'Chandu Champion' is based on India's first Paralympic gold medalist, Murlikant Petkar. The film was shot across India and the UK.

The film marks the first collaboration between Kartik and Kabir, who is known for '83', 'Ek Tha Tiger', and 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan'.

Jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, the film is set to release on June 14.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: ₹37.5 crore seized by ED belongs to Alamgir
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Saran seat special?
DNA Video
DNA: Why are Indians so angry?
DNA Video
DNA: A pile of expired chocolates recovered
DNA Video
DNA: New rule for Kedarnath pilgrims
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report from Rae Bareli amid Lok Sabha Elections
DNA Video
DNA: Why did Maliwal go to CM House?
DNA Video
DNA: Australia and US unveil undersea drones
DNA Video
DNA: High Court's instructions on false dowry system!
DNA Video
DNA: France Declares Emergency In New Caledonia As Protests Rage