Kartik Aaryan Heads To Manipur, Goes Without Sleep For 30 Hrs - Pic Proof

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has his kitty full of plum deals. Recently, the actor travelled to Manipur for one of his work commitments and took to his social media to share with his fans about not having been able to sleep for 30 hours. He jetted off to another destination back-to-back.

He wrote in the IG story: 30 hrs n counting no sleep...

A few days back Kartik Aaryan was spotted relishing a warm moment with Vidya Balan and the internet went berserk after their interaction and demanded that they unite for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

On the work front, the actor has an interesting lineup of films like ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’, ‘Aashiqui 3’, and Kabir Khan’s untitled next among a few other unannounced ones. Kartik was in Kashmir to shoot for a romantic track for his next 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' with Kiara Advani. The film is set to release on June 29.

Meanwhile, Kabir Khan talked about his untitled project with Kartik at an event and was quoted by IANS as saying, "It's a fascinating true story that I came across. This time around it's about an unknown hero, unlike '83' which showed living legends who we all know about. What compelled me to tell this story is that as Indians you'll be shocked, that how do we not know this person."