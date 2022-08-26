Kartik Aaryan hugs a fan as her 'dream comes true' of meeting him- WATCH

New Delhi: Kartik Aaryan is one of the top actors in the film industry today. He has given many blockbuster hits and his recent release 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' broke all the records. Now, the video of the actor's sweet interaction with a fan is going VIRAL and everyone is in love!

A fan of Kartik, Rakhi Panchal, took to Instagram a video and it has taken over the internet. In the video, Kartik can be seen giving an autograph to his fan and as soon as that happens, Rakhi starts crying, the actor then hugs her and it is the best thing on the internet today.

KA's fan wrote a long caption alongside the video expressing her feelings. It read, "I can't believe that I met you & you hugged me so gently and had a sweet time with you @kartikaaryan It was a dream came true moment for me that I will be remembering for my whole life"

Fans have flooded the comment section with heart-eye and love emojis. Everyone is loving Kartik's warm nature and the love that he gave to her fan. His actions have been named 'adorable and sweet' by his fans.

She also shared the picture of his autograph, dated August 24, in the pic we can see that the actor had also drawn a heart with a smiling face on it. She wrote in thecaption, "After 3 years of dreaming & waiting for you @kartikaaryan. Thanks Thanks Thanks a lot for this heartfelt autograph."

This is not the first time that Kartik has obliged his fans with so much love. Earlier this year, he consoled a crying fan at a promotional event. In January, he came out of his Mumbai residence to meet two women who were shouting his name, he did this after he saw a paparazzo's video showing so. Also, two o his fans followed him with roses outside the Mumbai airport some time back.

On the work front, Kartik was last seen in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' with Kiara Advani and Tabu. He will be next seen in Rohit Dhawan's 'Shehzada' alongside Kriti Sanon. He also has 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' co-starring Kiara Advani in his kitty.