Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan is looking for the person who first ate a bat!

On the film front, Kartik Aaryan will next be seen in "Dostana 2" and "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2".

Kartik Aaryan is looking for the person who first ate a bat!
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is on the lookout for the person who first ate a bat, going by his social media post.

Kartik took to Instagram and shared a selfie. In the picture, the actor is seen sporting a Batman T-shirt and pulling off a designer scowl at the camera.

"Jao pehle use dhoond ke lao… Jisne pehla Bat khaya (First go and look for the person who ate a bat)," Kartik wrote as caption, taking off from Amitabh Bachchan's famous dialogue in the superhit film, "Deewar".
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Jao pehle use dhoond ke lao Jisne pehla Bat  khaya

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) on

His allusion, of course, is to the belief that the coronavirus spread from bats to humans, and was transmitted into a human who must have eaten a bat that was infected with the virus.

On the film front, Kartik will next be seen in "Dostana 2" and "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2".

 

Kartik AaryanbatBollywood
