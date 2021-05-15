हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan posts picture with face pack, asks fans for 'wrong captions'

Fans had some very funny things to say on Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan's new Instagram post in which he's seen with a face mask.

File photo

Mumbai: Actor Kartik Aaryan on Saturday posted a picture on Instagram and asked fans to caption it wrongly.

The image shows Kartik with a face pack. Alongside the picture he wrote: "Wrong captions only."

Have a look at the picture

 

Fans have some very funny things to say.

One wrote: "When mom says ki cow dunk is good for your face and you apply it and then she tells its a prank."

while another posted, "When parents say : Ladki wale dekhne aa rhe h."

Actress Sophie Choudry wrote: "I was always into masks."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik will be seen in the film "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2" which also features Tabu and Kiara Advani. This is a sequel to the 2007 film "Bhool Bhulaiyaa". It is expected to hit screens in November this year.

He will also be seen in the film "Dhamaka", which will release on an OTT platform.

Kartik was recently in the news for his controversial exit from Karan Johar's upcoming production "Dostana 2".

Tags:
Kartik Aaryankartik aaryan instagramkartik aaryan picsKartik Aaryan photos
