New Delhi: Countdown begins! With just two days left until its theatrical debut, Chandu Champion, jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, is gearing up to be one of the most significant releases of the year.

Anticipation is reaching a fever pitch. Kartik Aaryan, who has stunned audiences with his remarkable transformation showcased in the trailer and songs, is pulling out all the stops in promoting the movie. During his recent visit to Ahmedabad,

the excitement among fans was palpable, as crowds of all ages clamored to catch a glimpse of the star.

In Ahmedabad, Kartik experienced an overwhelming response from fans during the Chandu Champion promotions. A massive crowd turned up to catch a glimpse of the actor, who truly stole hearts with his stylish demeanor.

From children to young adults, the enthusiasm for the champion was tangible and electric. The children's chants of 'Kartik' echoed throughout the event, adding to the magical atmosphere fueled by his presence.

Co-produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan,' Chandu Champion' is slated for release on June 14, 2024. Directed by Kabir Khan, the film is expected to make a lasting impression on audiences around the globe.