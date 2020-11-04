हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Karwa Chauth 2020

Karwa Chauth 2020: Throwback pics from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra and other stars' celebrations

On Karwa Chauth, we have collated a few throwback pictures of how Bollywood stars celebrate the day.

Karwa Chauth 2020: Throwback pics from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra and other stars&#039; celebrations
Images Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: It's Karwa Chauth, folks! On this day, a woman observed a day-long fast for the well-being and prosperity of her husband. Bollywood, too, celebrates Karwa Chauth with much fervour and every year, most of the stars gather at star couple Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor's Mumbai home to celebrate the festival together. This year, due to the coronavirus pandemic, Karwa Chauth celebrations might be a bit different. 

On this special day, we have collated a few throwback pictures of how Bollywood celebrates Karwa Chauth. Scroll through the album here. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

My partner for lifetime & beyond and my fasting partner for the day  Happy karvachauth to all 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

My everything #karwachauth

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

It’s a full house..  miss you Sri 

A post shared by Sunita Kapoor (@kapoor.sunita) on

Karwa Chauth puja muhurat begins at 5.33 pm and will end at 6.51 pm (duration 1 hours 18 minutes). The vrat timing began at 6.35 am and will last till 08:12 pm.

According to the Hindu calendar, the Karwa Chauth Tithi is observed during Krishna Paksha Chaturthi in the month of Kartik. It is largely celebrated in North India, especially Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, parts of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh as well.

Here's wishing our readers a very Happy Karwa Chauth!

