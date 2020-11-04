Karwa Chauth 2020: Throwback pics from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra and other stars' celebrations

New Delhi: It's Karwa Chauth, folks! On this day, a woman observed a day-long fast for the well-being and prosperity of her husband. Bollywood, too, celebrates Karwa Chauth with much fervour and every year, most of the stars gather at star couple Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor's Mumbai home to celebrate the festival together. This year, due to the coronavirus pandemic, Karwa Chauth celebrations might be a bit different.
On this special day, we have collated a few throwback pictures of how Bollywood celebrates Karwa Chauth. Scroll through the album here.
Had to put this picture out.. just notice the light in the shadow of the sieve looking like the moon considering we couldn’t see the moon in Srilanka till 9.30 pm so WE broke our fast ( yes he fasts too ) with a pic of the moon seen in Mumbai sent by a friend . My Cookie @rajkundra9 you are my sun,my moon and my universe.. Thankyou for travelling with me Tum aye toh aya mujhe yaad gali mein aaj Chaand nikla . Happy Karva chauth instafam.. #karvachauth #moon #srilankadiaries #hubbylove #love #life
No marriage is perfect...It is a union of two imperfect souls who with a little thoughtfulnes , patience and love ..add a lot of life to the number of years ,they live as partners Thankyou @rajkundra9 for fasting with me every year.. our 10th year.. Falling more in love with you . Ahem ! Hubby loves the last pic Don’t miss the smile.. Enjoy the feet touching once in a Red Moon .Ha ha ha #karvachauth #husband #bestfriend #longlife #rituals #gratitude #love #unconditionallove #partner #hubby
Karwa Chauth puja muhurat begins at 5.33 pm and will end at 6.51 pm (duration 1 hours 18 minutes). The vrat timing began at 6.35 am and will last till 08:12 pm.
According to the Hindu calendar, the Karwa Chauth Tithi is observed during Krishna Paksha Chaturthi in the month of Kartik. It is largely celebrated in North India, especially Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, parts of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh as well.
Here's wishing our readers a very Happy Karwa Chauth!