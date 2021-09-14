Kashmir’s youngest female RJ inspires hundreds of women everyday

Baramulla: The valley of Kashmir is enthralled by a young voice these days. Samaniya Bhat, 20 is the youngest Radio Jockey in the valley, she also is the first female RJ from North Kashmir. Samaniya just graduated from Baramulla College in Mass Communication and Journalism and has been working with Radio Chinar 90.4 FM since February this year.

The radio station auditioned more than 250 candidates before signing the youngest girl Samaniya for the position. Samaniya has also become a champion of issues related to women. Samaniya hosts a show called Halla Bol, where she speaks to young achievers from North Kashmir and mostly women.

''I was always told by my teachers to take up radio but I wasn’t keen. But then I got a call for the auditions one day and finally got selected and here I am loving every bit of it. Radio is a very creative field. When you get to speak to listeners, you get to know what’s happening in the lives of people. I get calls and they discuss their problems. There was a girl recently who spoke about how she wasn’t allowed to study further after graduation and works at home and she listens to me and that gives her hope,'' said Samaniya Bhat, Radio Jockey, Radio Chinar.

Samaniya has become an Inspiration for the youth of the valley. She is the first one from her area to take up a job of a radio jockey. She says she has pushed the barrier and wants other girls to follow their dreams too.

''Most of the time I get calls from girls. All the Girls are happy that they talk to me. They sometimes think I am an old lady and usually they get inspired by my story. I am from old town Baramulla and not many girls from the area work in these fields and I am the first girl from Baramulla to work in such a field. A lot of girls now want to do things which are different. Most of the girls that call me would say that they would be married after graduation but now they are asking for courses to pursue their studies. Always listen to your heart and do what you want to do. '' said Samaniya Bhat, Radio Jockey, Radio Chinar.

The Radio station is based out of North Kashmir's Sopore town and is run by a team of 4 youngsters. The station has become a hit within a short span of time. The station mostly takes up local issues and has gained a lot of popularity due to that.

''It’s becoming famous with each passing day, we talk about the local issues and grievances and we raise them with the local administration to get those issues resolved. And apart from that we also look after our culture and tradition. We also get our local achiever’s to showcase them. We give them the platform to showcase their talents. They appreciate this part of the radio Chinar,'' said Sahil muzaffar,Radio Jockey and Station Head.

The station is fast becoming a voice for the people of North Kashmir.