Katherine Schwarzenegger pays tribute to late cousin in heartfelt post

Washington: Author Katherine Schwarzenegger, mourned the loss of her cousin, Saoirse Kennedy Hill who passed away last week. According to E! News, 22-year-old Saoirse died due to an overdose of drugs last week.

Twenty-nine-year-old Katherine paid tribute to her family and late cousin in an emotional post on Instagram. Along with a scenic sunset photo, she wrote a heartfelt note."After wiping away the tears, after the beautiful sunsets, there is always a new day. It`s not the big events or pretty things that hold you up at the end of the day, it`s family," Katherine wrote.

She further added, "I feel so incredibly blessed to be part of such a loving, supportive and strong family that shows up in good times and in tough times. I love each and every one of them and am so grateful to have them in my life."

Katherine and Saoirse were second cousin. Saoirse was a granddaughter of Robert F Kennedy.