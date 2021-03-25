Katrina Kaif advocates self-love, calls her mother and sisters strongest women

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif says 'self-love is numero uno' and urges every woman to be fiercely independent and voice her opinions.

"People will tell us all kinds of things and that is why, self-love is numero uno," she tells IANSlife. Adding: "Women should know what they are capable of. Sky should be our limit. We should not give anyone any kind of power to bog us down or even under-value ourselves."

Katrina says she feels happy to see changes towards how women are perceived today.

"The gap in education, the lack of access to equal opportunities and the deep-rooted belief that women are the weaker sex is a problematic perception. The stereotype that we attach to women should end and I am glad to see a change taking place as we speak," asserts the popular star.

Adding, "I grew up in a family where I was always surrounded by my mother and sisters. They are the strongest women I know. I believe that I am quite privileged that my gender has never made things difficult for me," Katrina says.

Women today are excelling in diverse fields, and that in itself should be a motivating factor for other women to come forward and achieve their goals, she believes.

"Sometimes, I've noticed as women we feel apologetic for asking what we deserve. Instead, when we see women from different backgrounds and walks of life excelling across diverse fields and carving a niche for themselves, that in itself should be a motivating factor for other women to come forward and achieve their goals," she says.

"If you do not have anyone's support, remember that you are self-sufficient. Change should come from within. We need to have a strong sense of self and not forget that we are made for the greatest things," states Katrina, who recently launched Reebok's 'It's A Man's World campaign'.

Speaking about the campaign, Katrina says that it is all about celebrating the differences between all individuals, making us all unique. "Our uniqueness is what makes us beautiful. I have always believed that respect stems from understanding and embracing each other's personalities no matter how different they are to ours. I am glad to be a part of this important campaign," she says.

Does she feel the campaign is relevant to today?

Kaif replies, "Like I said, it is extremely important and relevant. Men and women are different from each other in terms of their emotionality and physicality, among other things. The idea is to complement and respect each other. We are different but we are all equal in value. The campaign is even more relevant because it makes us think about how unique we are.

"No two people can be the same and they shouldn't be either. At a time when times are challenging and constantly changing, we need to keep reminding ourselves that we are who we are because of our unique personalities.