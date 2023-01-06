Katrina Kaif and hubby Vicky Kaushal's UNSEEN pics from Siddhivinayak Temple visit with family goes viral!

New Delhi: Bollywood's 'it' couple, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's unseen rare pictures from their visit to the famous Shri Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai have now surfaced online and fans can't keep calm. Several social media fan pages also shared photos of the couple along with their family members seeking Bappa's divine blessings.

Dressed in a traditional green salwar-kurta with dupatta, Katrina looked ravishing sans make-up while Vicky can be seen in a white shirt and pants. Kat's mother-in-law also accompanied the star couple. Many fans commented on the picture post shared by celeb pap Viral Bhayani. Take a look here:

The duo tied the knot in a dreamy ceremony in December 2021 after dating each other for almost two years. Their wedding took place at the royal Hotel Six Senses Fort Barwara, Sawai Madhopur.

On the work front, Katrina was last seen in the horror comedy film 'Phone Bhoot' alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. She will be next seen in Aditya Chopra's upcoming action thriller film 'Tiger 3' alongside Salman Khan. It is slated to hit the theatres on Diwali this year. She also has 'Merry Christmas' and 'Jee Le Zara' in the pipeline.

Vicky will also be seen in Meghna Gulzar's next film 'Sam Bahadur' alongside Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The film is all set to hit the theatres on December 1 this year.