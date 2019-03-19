Katrina Kaif bids curly hairstyle a 'bye bye', shares pic with 'bhaiyya'

New Delhi: The stunning B-Town beauty, Katrina Kaif is busy working on Salman Khan starrer 'Bharat' these days. The actress dons a different look in the movie and will be seen sporting curly locks.

Kat, on her last day shoot of 'Bharat' shared a picture with her hair stylist 'bhaiyya' aka Amit Thakur. She captioned the click as: “Last last day today for me and bhaiyya on #bharat, bye bye curls.”

Amit is a renowned celebrity hairstylist who has styled several B-Towners such as Katrina, Jacqueline Fernandez, Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon to name a few.

'Bharat' is helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and will hit the screens on Eid, June 5, 2019.

The talented trio of Ali, Salman and Katrina did wonders together in their last outing—Tiger Zinda Hai and now all eyes are set on—Bharat. Katrina and Salman's on-screen chemistry has always worked well in the past and this time fans are excited to see them one more time together in this ambitious project.

The movie has a starry ensemble cast with the likes of Tabu, Disha Patani, Aasif Sheikh, Jackie Shroff and Sunil Grover in pivotal parts. It is co-produced by Salman's brother-in-law and actor Atul Agnihotri.