Katrina Kaif celebrates first Holi with Vicky Kaushal’s family, Shweta Bachchan reacts: Pics

New Delhi: Actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are celebrating their first Holi as a married couple. The two were joined in their celebration by Vicky’s parents and brother. Sharing heartwarming photos of their intimate celebration, Katrina wrote on Instagram, “Happy Holi,” with multiple heart emojis.

In the photos, dry red gulaal can be seen smeared on everybody's face. All of them are dressed in white and are all smiles for the camera. Vicky’s brother, actor Sunny Kaushal is standing to the extreme left and next to him is his father,action director Sham Kaushal. Katrina is standing in the middle, holding her mother-in-law from behind. Vicky is standing next to his wife taking the selfie.

As soon as Katina shared her Holi photos, her friends and fans showered their love on her in the comment section. Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan wrote, “Happy Holi”. Katrina’s BFF and fitness trainer penned a sweet note for her that read, “Happy Holi Katy, may your life be filled with the colours of love and happiness always”. Director Zoya Akhtar also wished the couple a happy Holi.

On Thursday evening, VicKat also made their first red carpet appearance as a couple at Dharma CEO Apoorva Mehta’s 50th birthday bash. Katrina looked gorgeous in an azure blue short bodycon dress that she paired with metallic high heels. Vicky looked dapper in a black tuxedo with a floral design on it.

Check out their photos:

Katrina and Vicky got married in a lavish ceremony on 9 December 2021, at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. The couple had stayed tied-lipped throughout their dating period.

On the work front, Katrina will next be seen in ‘Tiger 3’ opposite Salman Khan. She also has ‘Phone Bhoot’, ‘Jee Ley Zaraa’ and ‘Merry Christmas’ in her kitty. Vicky Kaushal has Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Manekshaw biopic and ‘The Immortal Ashwatthama’ and ‘Takht’ in the pipeline.