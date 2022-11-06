Katrina Kaif congratulates ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, wife Alia Bhatt on welcoming baby girl

New Delhi: As Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt became proud parents to a baby girl on Sunday, Bollywood celebrities showered the couple with their best wishes and congratulatory messages. Many top celebs wished all the love to the new parents including Ranbir Kapoor's ex-girlfriends Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone.

Alia took to Instagram barely minutes after the arrival of her baby and shared a post, confirming the development. She wrote, "And in the best news of our lives, our baby is here, and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed parents!!! Love love love Alia and Ranbir."

Ranbir's ex Katrina Kaif, who is now married to Vicky Kaushal dropped 'congratulations' in the comment section. Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy and others also wished the new parents.

Katrina and Ranbir dated each other for some years before ending their relationship in 2016. They featured in several films together such as 'Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani' (2009), 'Raajneeti' (2010), and 'Jagga Jasoos' (2017).

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt welcomed their little bundle of joy, a baby girl at Mumbai's RN Hospital on Sunday (Nov 6). The couple tied the knot in April in an intimate close-knit affair in April this year, in the presence of their close people and relatives.

Alia and Ranbir got married after dating each other for almost five years. The actors met on the sets of Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra' and soon came close to each other.