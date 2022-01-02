हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif drops Vicky Kaushal at airport, gives him hug, after celebrating New Years 2022

Katrina Kaif hugs Vicky Kaushal as she drops him at the Mumbai airport.

Katrina Kaif drops Vicky Kaushal at airport, gives him hug, after celebrating New Years 2022
Pic courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal despite their hectic work schedules ringed in their first New Year after getting married together. Katrina on Saturday evening (January 1) was spotted at the Mumbai airport dropping off her husband as he flew off for a shooting schedule to resume work. Kat was also captured giving the ‘Uri’ actor a warm hug before he got down his car. Vicky before entering the airport also posed for the paps.

Katrina can be seen wearing a bright orange nightshirt in the viral video. Vicky twinned with his wife and wore a rust coloured sweater with blue denim jeans. The couple also had their face masks on abiding by COVID-19 protocol.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got hitched on December 9 in a private ceremony at the luxurious Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. The couple also went to the Maldives to enjoy a short getaway as a honeymoon after getting married.

They recently shifted to their new house and had their housewarming rituals.

On the work front, Vicky has kick-started preparation of Meghna Gulzar’s ‘Sam Bahadur’, a biopic on Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw that also stars ‘Dangal’ girls, Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Katrina has also returned to the shoot sets for her upcoming film ‘Merry Christmas’ directed by Vijay Sethupathi. Apart from that, the actor has two films in her kitty - Salman Khan’s ‘Tiger 3’ and Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Jee Le Zaraa’, co-starring Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt.

(With inputs from ANI).

