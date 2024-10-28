Katrina Kaif Gets Fat-shamed And Age-Shamed As She Makes A Rare Appearance At An Event

Mumbai: Katrina Kaif made her latest appearance in town to promote her Kay Beauty brand, the actress donned a denim top and skirt and looked absolutely stunning and gave major goals with her style statement. However, Katrina was fat-shamed as she looked a little bit heavier than her usual appearance and the trollers were soon to drop their judgements. Many netizens question what she has done to her face and claim that her Botox has gone all wrong.

Katrina's appearance failed to impress the trollers and they passed brutal judgements. One user commented," Kya Kardiya hai face ka", Another user said," She looked aged". One more user said," Botox looks bad when people get aged". One troller said, "Katrina Bhais hogayi hai". Actresses are often expected to be at their best and when they fail to match the beauty standards of the people, they face criticism.

The change in looks and ageing also leave many actresses concerned, even Kat was worried about her weight gain and matching up the beauty standards. In an interview with Huda Karan, Kat said," There have been moments where I kind of felt this obligation to match up to the certain standard or stereotype of beauty. In some days, months or moments, where I didn't quite match up, I felt a certain sense of judgment like I didn't deserve to be there if I wasn't looking perfect or looking my best and I think that sense of judgment kind of struck a chord with me. Emotionally, that kind of hurts because you don't look your best every month. Sometimes you don't look your best some years also. You are like 'Does that mean I don't deserve to be here? Is it just about physicality?' And I think that's what drove the whole emotion behind the Kay community. I really wanted to create that there really is no standard or stereotype of beauty and everyone's accepted".

She even mentioned that she has started being kind to herself and her hubby Vicky Kaushal feels she is good with or without weight gain.