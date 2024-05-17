Katrina Kaif Gives A Sneak-Peek Into Hubby Vicky Kaushal’s 36th Birthday!

Mumbai: Bollywood star Katrina Kaif shared a gamut of pictures to give a sneak peek into what her husband and actor Vicky Kaushal’s 36th birthday was like. On Friday morning, Katrina took to Instagram and shared a motley of candid pictures of Vicky.

The first image featured the 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' star sitting next to a window, smiling while looking away from the camera.

Another photo showed Vicky wearing a white sweatshirt paired with dark blue jeans, and holding a coffee mug.

The third picture seemed to be from a restaurant, where a slice of cheesecake with "Happy Birthday" written on the plate was placed beside him.

For the caption, Katrina added some white heart and cake emojis, with 'Dekha Tenu' from 'Mr. and Mrs. Mahi' playing in the background.

The actress also shared the pictures on her Instagram stories, drawing a white heart on them.

Vicky and Katrina have been married for three years. They tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Rajasthan in 2021.

Talking about their upcoming projects, Vicky’s next film is with Laxman Utekar. The film is christened 'Chhava', where he will be seen playing the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

Meanwhile, Katrina was last seen in Sriram Raghavan's 'Merry Christmas'.