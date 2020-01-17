Katrina Kaif helps Ali Abbas Zafar cut not one or two but four birthday cakes, video goes viral—Watch

New Delhi: Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar's birthday eve saw a host of celebrities crowding the popular fine dining hangout place -Estella in Juhu, Mumbai. Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Isabelle Kaif, Alvira Khan, Ananya Panday, Sunil Grover, Hiten Tejwani were many of the guests who attended the bash.

An inside video of Katrina, helping Ali cut his birthday cakes (not one or two but as many as 4) has gone viral on social media. Kat looks stunning in an orange backless shift dress. Check out the video here:

Katrina has worked with Ali Abbas Zafar in superhit movies like 'Tiger Zinda Hai', 'Mere Brother Ki Dulhan' and recently in 'Bharat'. Shah Rukh and Ali have not yet worked together but the fans would surely want to see him in an Ali Abbas Zafar actioner.

Generation-next stars Ananya Panday and Vicky Kaushal were also seen at the party. Ananya is working with Ishaan Khatter in 'Khaali Peeli' which is bankrolled by Ali Abbas Zafar and Himanshu Mehra.

Here's wishing Ali a very happy birthday!