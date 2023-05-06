topStoriesenglish2603815
NewsLifestylePeople
KATRINA KAIF

Katrina Kaif Looks Like A Breath Of Fresh Air In Striped Blue Summer Shirt

Katrina Kaif Pics: She will be seen in her upcoming action-thriller film 'Tiger 3' opposite actor Salman Khan.

Last Updated: May 06, 2023, 04:44 PM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

Katrina Kaif Looks Like A Breath Of Fresh Air In Striped Blue Summer Shirt

Mumbai: Easy and breezy outfits are perfect for the summer season. Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif also prefers wearing clothes that are not tight-fitted in summer. On Saturday, she shared several images in which she is sporting an effortless look. She wore a blue shirt with white stripes. For the glam, she opted for minimal makeup. In the images, she can also be seen flaunting her messy bun.

"Summer blues," she captioned the post. Katrina's images have left netizens in awe. "Naturally beautiful!" a social media user commented. "So prettyyyy babe," another one wrote.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina was last seen in the horror comedy film 'Phone Bhoot' alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. The film failed to impress the audience at the box office. She will be next seen in the upcoming action-thriller film 'Tiger 3' opposite actor Salman Khan. The film is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Diwali 2023.

Apart from that, she also has director Sriram Raghavan's film 'Merry Christmas' opposite south actor Vijay Sethupathi and Farhan Akhtar's upcoming film 'Jee Le Zara' along with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra. The film promises to be another tale of friendship following the lineage of 'Dil Chahta Hai' and 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara'. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When the famous German philosopher Karl Marx was born in 1818
DNA Video
DNA : What is the reason behind violence in Manipur?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch today's analysis in DNA on drone attack on Putin
DNA Video
DNA: Which lie did Bilawal tell on reaching India?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Verified' disclosure of Atiq's 'crime kundli'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: When US killed terrorist Osama bin Laden in 2011
DNA Video
DNA: How beneficial is the issue of UCC-NRC in the elections?
DNA Video
DNA: Now divorce is possible without waiting for 6 months
DNA Video
DNA: In Karnataka, Nandini does not make milk...tea, 'Sarkar' also makes it!
DNA Video
DNA: DNA test of 'Pahlwani' at Jantar Mantar