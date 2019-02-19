Katrina Kaif opens up on her 'heavy, intense relationships', says never dated anyone

New Delhi: Bollywood stunner Katrina Kaif has always been a headline maker. Be it her movies, new projects or personal life—fans wanna know everything about the leggy lass. Kat recently featured in an interview on Famously Filmfare where she opened up on many things.

While talking about her personal life, Katrina revealed that she always had these heavy, intense relationships but never really dated anyone. She said, “Yesterday, my friend said this to me. She was actually discussing somebody, someone’s particular name and she was like, you know, what’s wrong with you, so on and I gave this very long answer and she is like, that’s your problem, you don’t know what it is to date, somebody. You don’t understand. You only have these heavy, intense relationships. You know all or nothing. This is all in-kind of, what do you call it, yeah. A relationship. You’ve never dated anyone. Like, dates are just easy, nice, casual thing. And I stopped for a minute and I realised that actually, she is 100 per cent true. That’s 100 per cent right. I really don’t know. I don’t honestly know that I ever feel to do that.”

She also talked about giving in too much to a relationship, thinking that it is my happiness.

On the work front, Kat will be seen sharing the screen space with Salman Khan in 'Bharat'. The movie is helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and will hit the screens on Eid, June 5, 2019.

The duo was last seen together in Ali's 'Tiger Zinda Hai'.