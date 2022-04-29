हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif posts throwback photo in oversized jacket, husband Vicky Kaushal drops hearts

The 'Bang Bang' actor looked lovely as always wearing an enormous denim jacket with a beautiful background. She captioned the post writing, 'Doing oversized even back then'.

Photo courtesy: Instagram

MUMBAI: Katrina Kaif's fascination with oversized apparel is nothing new, as everyone knows. On Friday (April 29), the actress dropped a throwback picture of herself, which is simply so beautiful and cute. he actress can be seen in an oversized denim jacket as she is feeding food to a goat. 

The 'Bang Bang' actor looked lovely as always wearing an enormous denim jacket with a beautiful background. She captioned the post writing, 'Doing oversized even back then'.

Meanwhile, her husband Vicky Kaushal couldn't stop herself from reacting to her latest post. 

Vicky Kaushal loved Katrina's picture. The 'Uri' actor dropped red heart emojis in the comments section of the post. Karisma Kapoor and Neha Dhupia also reacted to Katrina's photo. Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bacchan commented 'Adorable'.

Katrina does look sweet and adorable in the photo, and her followers are enthralled by it.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina is filming 'Tiger 3', the third instalment in the 'Tiger' franchise. The film stars megastar Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi as male leads. She also has Sriram Raghavan's 'Merry Christmas', in which she co-stars alongside Vijay Sethupathi. 

She's also set to act alongside Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt in Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa'. 

