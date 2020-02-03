Katrina Kaif sweeps floor on 'Sooryavanshi' sets, Akshay Kumar calls her 'Swachh Bharat' ambassador

New Delhi: Superstar Akshay Kumar, an avid social media user, took to Twitter and shared a video straight from the sets of his upcoming venture 'Sooryavanshi'. And guess what? In the video, he introduces Katrina Kaif as the newest Swachh Bharat ambassador.

While Akki shoots the video from the sets, Katrina is seen sweeping the floor herself and when asked what is she doing, the actress quips, 'safai'. Check out his tweet here: Spotted: The newest #SwachhBharat brand ambassador on the sets of #Sooryavanshi #BTS

This behind-the-scenes (BTS) video can sure encourage many to keep their surroundings neat and clean, promoting the government's 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan'.

Akshay Kumar has a packed calendar with many projects lined-up for release this and coming year. He has Rohit Shetty's 'Sooryavanshi' with Katrina Kaif, Laxmmi Bomb with Kiara Advani, Prithviraj with Manushi Chhillar.

He also has Bell Bottom and Bachchan Pandey in his kitty for 2021.

Quite a busy man, we say!