KATRINA KAIF

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal celebrate their first Karwa Chauth together- SEE PICS

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal shared pictures from their first Karwa Chauth celebration. The actress looked gorgeous in a pink saree.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Garima Joshi|Last Updated: Oct 13, 2022, 11:14 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Bollywood’s most adorable couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif celebrated their first Karwa Chauth today. While Katrina Kaif looked beautiful in a pink saari, Vicky Kaushal donned an off-white kurta at the occasion. In the series of photos shared by Katrina Kaif on her Instagram handle, Katrina posed with Vicky’s parents and also shared a picture while doing pooja. Katrina Kaif captioned the post as, “पहला #KarvaChauth.” Actress Sharvari posted red heart emojis on the post, Mini Mathur commented on the post, “Soooooo lovely.” 

Fans of the couple chimed into the comments section and wished them on their first Karwa Chauth. “Congratulations first karvachauth,” commented one user. “Beautiful couple,” added another. Vicky Kaushal also posted the picture with his lady love and captioned it as, “Happy #KarvaChauth.” Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are one of the most loved and adored couples in Bollywood. The couple have often praised each other while talking about their relationship. They tied the knot on December 9, 2021, in presence of close friends and family in Rajasthan. 

Meanwhile on the work front, Katrina Kaif is all set for her upcoming film `Phone Bhoot` alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter, which will hit the theatres on November 4, 2022. Apart from that, she is also a part of `Merry Christmas` along with south actor Vijay Sethupathi, and `Tiger 3` with Salman Khan, which is slated to release on April 23, 2023. 

Vicky will be seen in `Govinda Naam Mera` alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani. He will also be seen opposite Sara Ali Khan in Laxman Utekar`s untitled next. Apart from these two, he also has Meghna Gulzar`s `Sam Bahadur` which is a biopic on Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. 

