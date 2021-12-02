Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal wedding: Ex-beau Salman Khan, family not invited to big ceremony?

NEW DELHI: Bollywood rumoured couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, who have been the talk of the town courtesy their wedding reports, are all set to fly to Rajasthan over the weekend with their family and friends for their wedding and other events. While there have been a lot of speculations about who all from the tinsle town will feature in the guest list, all eyes are on Salman Khan and whether he will attend Katrina and Vicky's wedding functions in Jaipur.

Earlier, there were multiple media reports of Salman Khan and his family members being invited to Katrina and Vicky's wedding in Rajasthan. However, Salman's sister Arpita Khan Sharma, who also happens to be a close friend of Katrina Kaif, in an interview with India Today, said, "We haven't got any invite for the wedding."

So, has Salman Khan and his family not yet been invited by Katrina Kaif to her wedding? As per India Today sources, no invites have so far been sent to the Khan-Parivaar. Neither Arpita nor Alvira received any invite from Katrina Kaif.

A few days back, Salman's father Salim Khan was asked to speak on Katrina Kaif tying the knot with Vicky Kaushal, to which he had said 'that the media these days have no other things to talk about'.

The said guest list at Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding includes stars like Karan Johar, Ali Abbas Zafar, Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur, Rohit Shetty, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal among others.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal reportedly started dating in 2019 and have been together ever since.

Meanwhile, speaking of Salman and Katrina, the two dated each other for a few years before breaking up in 2010. According to Pinkvilla, Katrina and Ranbir Kapoor came close to each other while shooting for 'Ajab Prem Ki Gazab Kahani' and soon they fell in love. That's when Katrina Kaif decided to part ways with Salman Khan.

