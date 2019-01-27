हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kavita Kaushik

Kavita Kaushik's post on her wedding anniversary is all about breaking stereotypes-See inside

Check out her post

Kavita Kaushik&#039;s post on her wedding anniversary is all about breaking stereotypes-See inside
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Television actress Kavita Kaushik, who tied the knot with longtime beau Ronnit Biswas in Kedarnath, has completed two years of marital bliss. On her wedding anniversary, the actress took to Instagram to pen her thoughts about her unusual wedding and it will give you major goals!

Taking to Instagram, Kavita shared a few snippets and wrote, "All weddings are special, all dreams are important and all journeys unique , however the most proud moment for me was when I got married .. following the right rituals and breaking all man made norms, taking pheras around the akhand jyot (the fire burning from the havan of shiv Parvati’s wedding which has never been extinguished since satyug) {whoa!!i still get goose bumps thinking of it} ,amidst the snowfall which felt like my father was decorating the mountains with white flowers smiling from heaven wiping those tears, wearing no big designer but the saaree my father bought for my mother decades back, no celeb guest list but a bunch of loving friends n family who adamantly came despite me warning them about the weather in the Himalayas and land slides, with no world cuisine served but Indian food made by the few of us which served 100 or more villagers and children (truly the most delicious food I’ve ever had), this by far will be the happiest day of my life when I took charge of my life in the true sense, a close relative said a day prior to the wedding that since my groom is not a super rich/famous guy and is a simple man with a simple job he will leave me in less than 2 years time.. Hope shez reading this ..I wish her peace and love which I have today like never before Happy 2nd anniversary my king @justronnit as you turned a wild cat into a graceful Queen ,it’s not mine but your quality and your love  I love you and so proud of you, now pls let’s go back to the Himalayas 
#trijuginarayanwedding #trijuginarayan 
Fun Highlights:
Groom in jacket, thermals inside me in a backless blouse 
My head dupatta is a simple fulkaari from Punjab when he came to see me at my first film shoot ,the first thing he ever bought for me !
I jumped into the freezing waters of river kali on our way back from the wedding ! best thing eva!!
Groom was feeling so cold that he refused to disrobe at suhaagraat n slept instead."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

Kavita Kaushik tied the knot with best friend Ronnit Biswas. She was earlier in a relationship with actor Nawab Shah. The actress is famous for her role in FIR as constable Chandramukhi Chautala.

