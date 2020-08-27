Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 winner choreographer Punit J Pathak gets engaged to Nidhi Moony Singh - See pics

New Delhi: Popular Bollywood choreographer turned actor Punit J Pathak got engaged to Nidhi Moony Singh in a private ceremony. The Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 winner Punit posted a few happy pictures posing with his ladylove.

The newly engaged couple brimmed with joy, dressed in colourful traditional outfits on their D-day. Take a look here:

Punit J Pathak was first seen as a contestant in dance reality show Dance India Dance season 2. He won Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi season 9 and made his acting debut in Bollywood with Remo D'Souza's ABCD: Any Body Can Dance in 2013.

He was also seen as a choreographer in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. Punit has also judged Dance India Dance season 5. He turned mentor of the dance reality show Dance Plus and was also a choreographer in Dance Champions.

Punit was last seen on-screen in Remo D'Souza's 'Street Dancer 3D' starring Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles.