Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian strips naked for Kourtney's brand

Khloe's risque shoot comes just days after she showed off her curves in a series of seductive shots inspired by late TV personality Anna Nicole Smith.

Khloe Kardashian strips naked for Kourtney&#039;s brand

Los Angeles: Reality TV personality Khloe Kardashian has bared all to give her sister Kourtney Kardashian's lifestyle brand Poosh a big push.

Khloe posed nude on a bed, with a strategically-placed sheet barely covering her body as part of a revealing new campaign for her sister's line, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The images have been released alongside a post on the site's blog, which highlights Kourtney's slow-jams playlist, titled "Stop Pooshing My Heart", featuring tracks by Adele and Sam Smith, among others.

Khloe's risque shoot comes just days after she showed off her curves in a series of seductive shots inspired by late TV personality Anna Nicole Smith.

 

