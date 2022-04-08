हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian undergoes 'nose job' surgery, reveals her ONLY regret after getting it!

Khloe has also discussed her cosmetic surgery experience during the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashian' reunion in June 2021.   

Washington: Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian has recently opened up about getting a nose job in 2019, saying she only wishes it had happened earlier."My whole life I would say -- I`ve always wanted my nose done, forever. But it`s in the middle of your face and it`s scary to think about. But I finally got the courage, and I did it, and I love it," Kardashian told host Robin Roberts during an ABC special.

After the special aired, one person tweeted, "Khloe got a nose job, omg" -- to which she responded, "Yes! I spoke about it at the reunion with Andy Cohen as well. I got it a couple weeks before True`s first birthday. Love it!"And when a second fan replied that he/she had the "worst recovery ever!" after his/her nose job, Kardashian said that wasn`t the case for her, People reported."Stop!!! Mine was a breeze," she said. 

"That's crazy. It honestly was so easy for me. My only regret is that I didn't do it sooner," she added. Khloe has also discussed her cosmetic surgery experience during the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashian' reunion in June 2021. 

 

