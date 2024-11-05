Khushi Kapoor Celebrates 24th Birthday With Vedang Raina And Her Girl Gang, Janhvi Kapoor Goes Missing

Mumbai: Khushi Kapoor’s 24th birthday was marked by a sweet surprise from her closest friends and rumoured boyfriend Vedang Raina. Her girl gang went all out to make the day special, organizing an intimate yet stylish pyjama birthday bash filled with laughter, joy, and heartfelt moments.

Photos from the celebration show Khushi looking delighted, surrounded by friends who had gathered to make her day unforgettable. Vedang’s presence further fueled dating rumours, with fans noticing the undeniable chemistry between the two. Khushi’s father, Boney Kapoor, joined the festivities, making it a special family affair. What caught everyone’s attention, however, was the presence of Khushi’s rumoured boyfriend, Vedang Raina, who stood close by Boney Kapoor throughout the event, sparking more curiosity about their relationship.

Vedang and Boney Kapoor were seen sharing friendly moments, with fans speculating that the young star might have earned the family’s approval. Khushi looked happy and relaxed, surrounded by loved ones in a cosy setting.

While her elder sister Janhvi Kapoor was missing from the celebration, Khushi was showered with love by her friends, and the surprise party quickly became a trending topic on social media. Khushi made her debut with The Archies and now is all set for her next release along with Junaid Khan.