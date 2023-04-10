Khushi Kapoor, Orhan Awatramani Party In Dubai, Attend Atif Aslam's Concert, Check Out Their Vacation Pics

New Delhi: Boney Kapoor and late Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor, who is all set to make her foray into the acting world with Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies', has been spending some quality time in Dubai with her friends. The star kid was seen posing with Orhan Awatramani aka Orry, the bestie of the Gen-Y group of B-Town. On Sunday, Orry took to social media and treated his fans to updates from their Dubai vacation as he attended Atif Aslam's concert with Khushi.

Orry dropped several glimpses from the musical concert that showed him having a blast with his buddies at the event. In attendance was singer Atif Aslam who performed on stage. Khushi, who was dressed in a floral-printed tiered dress, was seen posing with him at the club. In another photo, she was seen decked up in a little black dress and looked ravishing as always.

Orry also dropped photos with Khushi's father and veteran filmmaker Boney Kapoor and singer Atif Aslam from the event. For the unversed, Khushi and Orry jetted off to Dubai recently. He had previously shared a photo from their flight. The two happily posed with some friends in the back seats.

Khushi Kapoor is the youngest daughter of filmmaker Boney Kapoor and Sridevi. She is the sister of actor Janhvi Kapoor and half-sister of Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor.

Speaking about her upcoming debut film 'The Archies', it is all set to be released this year on Netflix. The film features a line-up of Bollywood star kids including veteran actors Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda, and actor Shah Rukh Khan and interior designer Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan. While Khushi will be seen as Betty, Suhana will play the role of Veronica. Agastya will be the red-headed Archie.

Talking about Orhan, he was busy holidaying in Jaisalmer with Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa, before he jetted off to Dubai. He shared several posts on his Instagram handle.

Photos of the duo spending time at the Suryagarh, Jaisalmer were shared on Instagram by Orry. Nysa was seen enjoying a camel ride across the desert and a Rajasthani meal in the vacation photos.