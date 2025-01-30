Khushi Kapoor Says She Gives All Her Earnings to Father Boney Kapoor Due To This Reason

Mumbai: Khushi Kapoor, who made her Bollywood debut with The Archies, is now gearing up for her second film alongside Aamir Khan’s son, Junaid Khan. The duo is currently busy promoting their upcoming romantic drama Loveyapa and recently appeared for an interview with Radio City, where they spoke about their spending habits.

During the conversation, Khushi revealed that she doesn’t indulge in much shopping for herself. In fact, she rarely remembers the last thing she bought. The reason? She often borrows clothes from her mother and sister Janhvi Kapoor. “I just walk into their wardrobes and take whatever I like,” she shared. Interestingly, Khushi also mentioned that she, her mother, and Janhvi share the same shoe size, making it even more convenient for her to swap footwear.

When asked how she manages her earnings, Khushi surprised many by stating, “I give all my money to my Papa (Boney Kapoor), and he takes care of investments and everything.” This candid revelation highlights her strong trust in her father’s financial decisions.

Junaid Khan also had an amusing anecdote to share about borrowing clothes but from his superstar father, Aamir Khan. He quipped that his father has clothes in all sizes, joking, “He has been all sizes once upon a time.” His remark left everyone in splits, offering a rare personal insight into Aamir Khan’s wardrobe.

As Loveyapa nears its release, Khushi and Junaid’s fresh pairing is generating excitement among fans. The film is expected to showcase their chemistry in a modern romantic setting. Are you looking forward to seeing them on screen together?