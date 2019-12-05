Kiara Advani brings Christmas early in a red hot dress—Pics

New Delhi: The very good-looking Kiara Advani is riding high on the success of her last release 'Kabir Singh' with Shahid Kapoor. The actress played the coy character named Preeti in the movie and made her own place in viewers' hearts.

She has now emerged as one of the most sought-after generation next faces in B-Town. Kiara Advani is equally popular on social media and has quite a few brand endorsements in her kitty too.

Kiara's latest post on Instagram shows her flaunting her svelte figure in a body-hugging red hot dress, setting the Christmas vibe early. The young and happening actress can be seen posing for a photoshoot of a brand she endorses. Her caption reads: Sleighing it in my Christmas red with my favourite @boat.nirvana. #PlugIntoNirvana and turn up the #Xmas vibes!

Check out her pictures:

The post by Kiara has garnered around 388,371 likes on Instagram so far.

She has her kitty full with projects like 'Laxmmi Bomb', 'Indoo Ki Jawani', 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' and 'Good Newwz'. Kiara also has Netflix movie 'Guilty'—which marks the digital debut of Dharmatic—a digital offshoot of Dharma Productions in the pipeline.

Are you excited to watch Kiara in these interesting projects?