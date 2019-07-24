Kiara Advani dazzles on Filmfare magazine's digital cover, shares pic on Instagram

New Delhi: After the smashing success of 'Kabir Singh', actress Kiara Advani has finally arrived in Bollywood. Although her debut movie 'Fugly' came out in 2014, it's only in 2019 that the young star has got a massive response from the audience. She did witness a few hits in the south film industry but with 'Kabir Singh', she is seen as the next big thing.

Kiara features in the digital cover of Filmfare magazine and she posted the picture on her Instagram account. The actress can be seen sending out an enchanting look on the magazine cover with a trendy rainbow-themed jacket put on her back.

Check it out here:

On the work front, Kiara has some interesting projects in her kitty. She will be seen in 'Good News' starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Punjabi heartthrob Diljit Dosanjh. She then has an upcoming rom-com titled 'Indoo Ki Jawani' with 'Student Of The Year 2' star Aditya Seal.

Besides, she will be seen in Netflix original film 'Guilty' which marks the digital debut of Dharmatic—a digital offshoot of Dharma Productions. She will reportedly be seen playing a rockstar in it and her first look did create a flutter in the online world.

It will be directed by Ruchi Narain and produced by Apoorva Mehta.

The buzz is that Kiara might also star in Shershaah and Kanchana remake in Hindi.