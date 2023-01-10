Kiara Advani looks stunning in red lehenga as she dresses up as a bride, fans tease, ‘Sid se shaadi kab kar rahe ho?’

New Delhi: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are one of the most talked about actors in Bollywood. There has been a lot of buzz around their wedding lately with rumours spreading that they are planning to get married soon. Now amid these rumours Kiara appeared as a bride on Manyavar Money’s new ad and was all decked up in wedding outfit for the same.

The video caught attention of the netizens and they couldn’t help teasing her regarding her own wedding. “What if sid ready for this,” a user commented. “Sid Se Shaadi Kab Kar Rahe Ho?,” added another user.

“Me socha Sidharth bhai ke saat ho raha hai shadi,” commented a third user.

In the advertisement, Kiara could be seen donning a beautiful red-coloured lehenga and talks about taking her childhood things to her new home after marriage.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s wedding rumours have been talk of the town since a longtime now. In 2022, when Kiara was part of Karan Johar’s chat show ‘Koffee with Karan’ along with Shahid Kapoor, she talked about her relationship with Sidharth and said, "I am not denying or accepting. We are definitely close friends, more than close friends." After she talked about her relationship, Shahid quickly added, "Be ready for a big announcement sometime at the end of this year and it`s not a movie." Shahid`s comment took the Internet by storm and left Sidharth and Kiara`s fans in awe.

Sidharth and Kiara`s relationship rumours started after the two worked together in PVC Vikram Batra’s biopic ‘Shershaah’, which was released in 2021.