Kiara Advani makes her BIG announcement, but it's not about Sidharth Malhotra!

On Friday, the 'Shershaah' actress announced that she has collaborated with a lifestyle and fragrance brand. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Dec 03, 2022, 09:38 AM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Kiara Advani teased her fans last month with her post mentioning that she soon wants to make a big announcement. Fans were quick to speculate that the actress might be announcing her wedding with her rumoured beau Sidharth Malhotra. Finally, the actress shared her news but it's not about the wedding.

On Friday, the 'Shershaah' actress announced that she has collaborated with a lifestyle and fragrance brand. Sharing the promo on Instagram, she said, "Introducing Kimirica A brand that is conscious, 100% vegan, cruelty-free, and makes the most luxurious bath and wellness products. I believe in the power of self-care and the importance of those little moments I spend with myself. An experience I would love for you to have too."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Fans were expecting Kiara to finally announce her wedding or at least put an obvious tag on her relationship with Sidharth. They took to the comment section to express their feelings and one user wrote, 'yeh tha kya I thought sidkiara ki weddings ki related kuch hoga' while another user commented, 'We thought that you will talk/secret about your and sidd relationship….. It’s ok'

On the work front, Kiara is gearing up for the release of her film 'Govinda Naam Mera' co-starring Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar.

